Bamco Inc. NY Has $72.89 Million Stock Holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,809,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 1.98% of Avient worth $72,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVNT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Avient during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avient during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avient during the third quarter worth $47,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Avient during the third quarter worth $67,000. 93.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Avient from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Avient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Avient from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avient has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.18.

Shares of Avient stock opened at $51.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.85. Avient Co. has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $51.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $997.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.09 million. Avient had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is 50.30%.

Avient Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

