Bamco Inc. NY Has $82.20 Million Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,438 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.18% of CrowdStrike worth $82,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,177,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,216 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 474.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,181,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,191,000 after purchasing an additional 975,401 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,242,000 after purchasing an additional 825,093 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,710,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,488,000 after purchasing an additional 569,769 shares during the period. Finally, Scge Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 980,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,591,000 after purchasing an additional 530,130 shares during the period. 60.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $192.33 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.20 and a twelve month high of $251.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.28. The company has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a PE ratio of -396.26 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $186.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.64.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total value of $631,483.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 31,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $6,287,254.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 707,522 shares of company stock valued at $149,594,030. Insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

