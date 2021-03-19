Bamco Inc. NY Increases Stock Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,029,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,303 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned 1.57% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $84,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OLLI. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.38.

In other news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 6,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $821,473.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,518 shares in the company, valued at $768,863.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 16.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $86.01 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.26 and a 1-year high of $123.52. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.32.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $515.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

