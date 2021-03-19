Bamco Inc. NY Sells 597 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Bamco Inc. NY lessened its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.05% of Booking worth $49,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on BKNG. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Booking in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1,720.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Loop Capital began coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,029.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,188.11.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,346.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,225.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,013.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,107.29 and a 1-year high of $2,469.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.69, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $23.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

