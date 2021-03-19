Banano 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $68,152.00 (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. In the last week, Banano has traded down 11.2% against the dollar. One Banano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Banano has a total market capitalization of $14.77 million and approximately $68,152.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $265.32 or 0.00452849 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00067850 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00052362 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00013983 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.61 or 0.00142699 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.35 or 0.00065453 BTC.

Banano (BAN) is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 2,898,454,077 coins and its circulating supply is 1,209,240,193 coins. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano . Banano’s official website is banano.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

