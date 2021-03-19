Banano Price Down 28.5% Over Last 7 Days (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. Banano has a market cap of $14.81 million and $68,382.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Banano has traded down 28.5% against the dollar. One Banano coin can now be purchased for $0.0123 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.81 or 0.00451986 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.30 or 0.00062959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00051067 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00014913 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.11 or 0.00141945 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $37.71 or 0.00063651 BTC.

About Banano

Banano (CRYPTO:BAN) is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 2,898,454,077 coins and its circulating supply is 1,209,240,193 coins. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano . Banano’s official website is banano.cc . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Buying and Selling Banano

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

