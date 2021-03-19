Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) vs. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) Critical Review

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) and Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Banc of California and Pacific Mercantile Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banc of California 0 1 4 0 2.80 Pacific Mercantile Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Banc of California presently has a consensus target price of $17.30, suggesting a potential downside of 15.36%. Given Banc of California’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Banc of California is more favorable than Pacific Mercantile Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

Banc of California has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Banc of California and Pacific Mercantile Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banc of California $403.23 million 2.56 $23.76 million $0.79 25.84 Pacific Mercantile Bancorp $71.26 million 2.51 $5.68 million N/A N/A

Banc of California has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Mercantile Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Banc of California and Pacific Mercantile Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banc of California 1.62% 3.88% 0.34% Pacific Mercantile Bancorp 7.40% 3.37% 0.32%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.4% of Banc of California shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.3% of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of Banc of California shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Banc of California beats Pacific Mercantile Bancorp on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. It also provides various commercial and consumer loan products, such as commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate and multifamily loans; construction loans; single family residential mortgage loans; warehouse and indirect/direct leveraged lending; home equity lines of credit; small business administration loans; and other consumer loans. In addition, the company offers automated bill payment, cash and treasury management, foreign exchange, card payment, remote and mobile deposit capture, automated clearing house origination, wire transfer, direct deposit, and internet banking services; and master demand accounts, interest rate swaps, and safe deposit boxes. Further, it invests in collateralized loan obligations, agency securities, municipal bonds, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, and corporate debt securities. As of October 27, 2020, the company operated 31 full-service branches in Southern California. The company was formerly known as First PacTrust Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Banc of California, Inc. in July 2013. Banc of California, Inc. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

About Pacific Mercantile Bancorp

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to middle market businesses, professional firms, and individuals. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits. It also offers various loan products, such as commercial loans and credit lines, accounts receivable and inventory financing, small business administration guaranteed business loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, working capital lines of credit and asset based lending, growth capital loans, equipment financing, letters of credit, and corporate credit cards. In addition, the company provides cash and treasury management solutions, automated clearinghouse payment and wire solutions, fraud protection services, remote deposit capture services, courier services, and online banking services; and letters of credit and import/export financing services. It operates eight offices in Orange, Los Angeles, San Diego, and San Bernardino counties, Southern California. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Costa Mesa, California.

