Band Protocol Price Reaches $14.46 on Major Exchanges (BAND)

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One Band Protocol coin can now be bought for about $14.46 or 0.00024509 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. Band Protocol has a total market capitalization of $296.24 million and $81.44 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00051314 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00014201 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.43 or 0.00631459 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00069375 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00024364 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00034516 BTC.

Band Protocol Profile

BAND is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,494,033 coins. Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com . The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

