Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,941 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 44,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 2.1% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 15,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America by 1.6% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 22,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in Bank of America by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 24,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

BAC opened at $38.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $335.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $39.97.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BAC. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.43.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

