Bank of America Reiterates “€8.40” Price Target for Schaeffler (FRA:SHA)

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) has been assigned a €8.40 ($9.88) price target by Bank of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SHA. Berenberg Bank set a €7.90 ($9.29) price target on Schaeffler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Oddo Bhf set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on Schaeffler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.10 ($6.00) price target on Schaeffler and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on Schaeffler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €7.07 ($8.31).

Shares of FRA:SHA opened at €7.44 ($8.75) on Friday. Schaeffler has a 52 week low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a 52 week high of €16.74 ($19.69). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €6.90 and a 200 day moving average of €6.25.

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

