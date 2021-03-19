Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) Declares $0.06 Dividend

Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) announced a dividend on Friday, March 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th.

Bank of Commerce has increased its dividend payment by 75.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NASDAQ BOCH opened at $12.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $210.85 million, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.72. Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $5.68 and a 12 month high of $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.33.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $15.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of Commerce will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lyle L. Tullis bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.57 per share, for a total transaction of $158,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 325,365 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,108.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Commerce from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

About Bank of Commerce

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Merchants Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for small to medium-sized businesses, and retail customers in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, interest bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

