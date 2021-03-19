Bank of Georgia Group (LON:BGEO) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,069.79

Shares of Bank of Georgia Group PLC (LON:BGEO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,069.79 ($13.98) and traded as high as GBX 1,154 ($15.08). Bank of Georgia Group shares last traded at GBX 1,140 ($14.89), with a volume of 53,974 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,103.88 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,069.79.

Bank of Georgia Group Company Profile (LON:BGEO)

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Georgia. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, BNB, and Other Banking Business segments. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities under the Express, Bank of Georgia, and SOLO brands.

