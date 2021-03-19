Bank of Ireland Group (BKRIY) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS: BKRIY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/11/2021 – Bank of Ireland Group was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/9/2021 – Bank of Ireland Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/9/2021 – Bank of Ireland Group was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/5/2021 – Bank of Ireland Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/3/2021 – Bank of Ireland Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/18/2021 – Bank of Ireland Group was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

Shares of BKRIY opened at $4.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.27. Bank of Ireland Group plc has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $4.84.

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. Its products and services include current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, small medium enterprise loans, asset finance, commercial finance, hire purchase, and leasing services; and property, trade, and project finance.

