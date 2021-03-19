Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 1,588,688 Shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) by 417.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,969,471 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,588,688 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.90% of Euronav worth $15,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EURN. Marathon Capital Management grew its position in Euronav by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 177,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 29,550 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Euronav by 152.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,876,324 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,704 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Euronav by 243.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 535,903 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 380,053 shares during the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in shares of Euronav in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronav in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 26.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EURN opened at $9.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.54. Euronav NV has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $12.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $111.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.79 million. Euronav had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 47.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Euronav NV will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EURN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronav from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded Euronav from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Euronav from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.88.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the shipping and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 15, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 2 V-Plus vessels, 42 VLCCs, 26 Suezmaxes, and 2 FSO vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

