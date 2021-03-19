Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 95,963 Shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,960,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,963 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.05% of New York Mortgage Trust worth $14,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 855,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 35,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management grew its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 203,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 107,505 shares in the last quarter. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NYMT opened at $4.55 on Friday. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 45.25 and a current ratio of 45.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.15 and a 200-day moving average of $3.40.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.09. As a group, analysts forecast that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.67.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non-qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, residential bridge loans, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities(RMBS); agency RMBS and CMBS; and other mortgage-related, residential housing-related, and credit-related assets.

