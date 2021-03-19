Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 27,748 Shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 338,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,748 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.58% of The St. Joe worth $14,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The St. Joe by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,822,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,709,000 after purchasing an additional 179,862 shares during the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The St. Joe by 2.5% during the third quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 794,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,389,000 after purchasing an additional 19,140 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The St. Joe by 3.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,383,000 after purchasing an additional 11,618 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in The St. Joe by 29.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 291,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 66,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in The St. Joe during the first quarter worth $1,955,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Fairholme Funds Inc sold 463,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total value of $23,482,618.00. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $925,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 733,200 shares of company stock valued at $36,957,191 over the last quarter. 44.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE JOE opened at $46.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.51. The St. Joe Company has a fifty-two week low of $15.32 and a fifty-two week high of $57.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 79.84 and a beta of 1.23.

The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The St. Joe had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from The St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th.

The St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through four segments: Residential Real Estate, Hospitality, Commercial Leasing and Sales, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes.

