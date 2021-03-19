Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 62,319 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 466,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,319 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.55% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $14,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 193,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 150,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 17,158 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 36,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 27,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 13,749 shares during the period. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HGV stock opened at $38.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.06. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.29 and a 12 month high of $42.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.32 and a beta of 2.26.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.43 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 2.17%. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HGV shares. Truist increased their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Grand Vacations has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

