Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 6,294 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,294 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.28% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $14,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the third quarter worth $2,548,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 5,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000.

Shares of IXN opened at $300.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $309.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.40. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $155.91 and a 12-month high of $324.99.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

