Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stake in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 285,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,869 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.93% of James River Group worth $14,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in James River Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,498,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,114,000 after buying an additional 119,821 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,267,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,429,000 after purchasing an additional 9,940 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in shares of James River Group by 43.9% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 203,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,071,000 after buying an additional 62,178 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of James River Group by 61.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,348,000 after buying an additional 46,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group during the third quarter worth approximately $5,149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JRVR opened at $47.09 on Friday. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $25.34 and a fifty-two week high of $57.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 0.48.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.45). James River Group had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 9.43%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JRVR shares. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of James River Group from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of James River Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. James River Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.20.

James River Group Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

