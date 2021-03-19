Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $14.07 Million Holdings in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 690,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,981 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.22% of Griffon worth $14,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Griffon by 2.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Griffon by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Griffon by 3.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Griffon by 3.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,879 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Griffon by 85.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Griffon alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GFF shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Griffon from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

Shares of GFF stock opened at $27.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.93 and a 200-day moving average of $22.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Griffon Co. has a 12-month low of $9.15 and a 12-month high of $28.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 2.00.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Griffon had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $609.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.10 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Griffon Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Griffon’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

In related news, SVP Seth L. Kaplan sold 13,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $322,794.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 248,298 shares in the company, valued at $6,048,539.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Seth L. Kaplan sold 9,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $229,987.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 248,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,864,798.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corp. is a management and holding company, which engages in the direction and assistance to its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Professional Products, Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics. The Consumer and Professional Products segment operates through AMES.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.