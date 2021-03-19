Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $14.67 Million Stock Position in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 785,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,581 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.24% of Vertiv worth $14,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRT. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in Vertiv by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on VRT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Vertiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.43.

VRT opened at $20.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.87. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $22.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.