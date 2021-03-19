Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $15.03 Million Stake in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 334,836 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.66% of WSFS Financial worth $15,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 38,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $4,746,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $499,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 110.3% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 706,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,708,000 after acquiring an additional 370,504 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 997,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,748,000 after acquiring an additional 57,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WSFS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

WSFS opened at $51.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.49. WSFS Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $17.84 and a 1-year high of $55.18. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 1.36.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $169.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.72 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 12.83%.

In other news, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $161,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,931,188. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Turner sold 40,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $2,110,471.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,412,811.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

