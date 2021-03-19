Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $15.10 Million Stock Holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,414,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 631,073 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.95% of The Macerich worth $15,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAC. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in The Macerich in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Macerich in the third quarter worth $39,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Macerich in the third quarter worth $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of The Macerich by 137.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of The Macerich by 68.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAC opened at $13.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.60 and a 200-day moving average of $10.48. The Macerich Company has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $25.99. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -148.09 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.72). The Macerich had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. Analysts expect that The Macerich Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.95%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised shares of The Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $9.81.

In other news, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 24,562,964 shares of The Macerich stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $497,400,021.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

