Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $15.12 Million Stock Position in HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 499,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,563 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.00% of HeadHunter Group worth $15,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Genesis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,299,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,315,000 after acquiring an additional 126,193 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in HeadHunter Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,217,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,794,000 after buying an additional 42,461 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in HeadHunter Group by 1,708.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 794,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,046,000 after buying an additional 750,951 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in HeadHunter Group by 37,807.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 794,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,451,000 after buying an additional 792,450 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in HeadHunter Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,354,000. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on HeadHunter Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Bank of America upgraded HeadHunter Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.30 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Renaissance Capital downgraded HeadHunter Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.77.

NASDAQ HHR opened at $36.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.77 and a beta of 0.57. HeadHunter Group PLC has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $37.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

HeadHunter Group Profile

HeadHunter Group PLC operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Baltic countries, and internationally. It offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value added services.

