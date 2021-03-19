Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $15.77 Million Stock Holdings in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,365 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.21% of Allakos worth $15,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALLK. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Allakos during the fourth quarter worth $1,312,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Allakos by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Allakos by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Allakos in the 4th quarter valued at $880,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Allakos by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Allakos news, CFO Adam Tomasi sold 3,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total transaction of $362,142.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Robert J. More sold 4,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.18, for a total transaction of $552,092.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 239,419 shares of company stock worth $31,059,094. Insiders own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALLK. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Allakos in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Allakos in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.67.

Allakos stock opened at $112.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of -41.04 and a beta of 1.02. Allakos Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.89 and a fifty-two week high of $157.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.72.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts predict that Allakos Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing antolimab (AK002) for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, chronic urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

