Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stake in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,496 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.79% of BancFirst worth $15,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BancFirst during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BancFirst in the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BancFirst in the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in BancFirst by 197.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in BancFirst in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. 37.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BancFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of BancFirst stock opened at $74.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.89 and a 200 day moving average of $55.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 1.39. BancFirst Co. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $77.38.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $114.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.85 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 9.72%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BancFirst Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 33.01%.

In other BancFirst news, CEO David E. Rainbolt sold 21,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $1,439,054.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kelly Foster sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $151,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 136,266 shares of company stock valued at $9,062,936. 38.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BancFirst Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

