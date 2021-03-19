Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stake in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,312,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,722 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.25% of HarborOne Bancorp worth $14,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 27,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HONE opened at $13.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.38. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $14.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.55 million, a PE ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.76.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $69.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.25 million. Analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HONE shares. DA Davidson raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.88.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities. The company operates through two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise one-to four-family residential, second mortgages and lines of credit, residential real estate and construction, commercial real estate and construction, and commercial loans, as well as consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

