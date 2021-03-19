Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 282,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,557 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.42% of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF worth $13,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Waycross Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000.

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF stock opened at $48.18 on Friday. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 52-week low of $46.54 and a 52-week high of $49.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.20.

