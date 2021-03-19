Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Holdings in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,579 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.36% of AMERISAFE worth $15,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMSF. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMERISAFE in the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMERISAFE in the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 347.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMERISAFE in the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,350 shares of AMERISAFE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total value of $78,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,767.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AMSF opened at $66.07 on Friday. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a one year low of $50.07 and a one year high of $70.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.42 and a 200 day moving average of $58.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.33.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.36. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 26.84%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.22%.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

