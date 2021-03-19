Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 690,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,777 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.15% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $15,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,821,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,444,000 after purchasing an additional 450,224 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,214,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,287,000 after buying an additional 155,804 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,756,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,044,000 after buying an additional 6,041 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 47.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after buying an additional 75,284 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 41.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 179,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after buying an additional 52,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

EPAC has been the subject of several research reports. Gabelli downgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. G.Research downgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

Shares of EPAC stock opened at $26.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 449.07 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $28.05.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $119.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.71 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 2.31%. Equities research analysts predict that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

Read More: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.