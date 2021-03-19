Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,237 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.06% of BeiGene worth $14,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGNE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 9.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 161.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 3.9% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 23.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,836,000 after acquiring an additional 12,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

BGNE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CLSA downgraded shares of BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $321.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of BeiGene from $296.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of BeiGene from $348.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of BeiGene from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. BeiGene presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.56.

In related news, CFO Howard Liang sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total value of $4,345,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,573,715 shares in the company, valued at $542,774,303.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.13, for a total value of $373,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 285,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,147,292.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,754 shares of company stock worth $31,918,377. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BGNE stock opened at $325.85 on Friday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $118.55 and a fifty-two week high of $388.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 7.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.80.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($5.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($0.97). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 569.22%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -17.91 earnings per share for the current year.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat R/R mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; KYPROLIS to treat multiple myeloma; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphocytic leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; and QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma.

