Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 133,957 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 753,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,957 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.42% of Schneider National worth $15,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Schneider National by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Schneider National by 166.0% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 33,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 20,987 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Schneider National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Schneider National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,687,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Schneider National by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 101,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Shares of NYSE SNDR opened at $25.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.20. Schneider National, Inc. has a one year low of $16.70 and a one year high of $28.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Schneider National had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNDR shares. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Susquehanna cut Schneider National from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Schneider National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Schneider National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.73.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

See Also: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.