Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 14,357 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,110,985 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,357 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.04% of TTM Technologies worth $15,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 40,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 590,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 228,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on TTM Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist increased their target price on TTM Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley increased their target price on TTM Technologies from $17.75 to $19.25 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. TTM Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.89.

TTM Technologies stock opened at $14.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.73. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $14.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.13 and its 200 day moving average is $13.07.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. TTM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $523.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. TTM Technologies’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

