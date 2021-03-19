Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 15,847 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,847 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.34% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $14,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 136,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $44.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.47. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.15 and a twelve month high of $58.47. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.97.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.40. The company had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.54 million. As a group, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total transaction of $116,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 672,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,431,497.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nicole D. Perry sold 2,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,141,370. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

APLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $875.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.64.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.