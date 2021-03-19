Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Holdings in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,150,420 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,105 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.46% of Brookline Bancorp worth $13,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,299,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,641,000 after purchasing an additional 544,815 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 97.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 11,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,551,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,862,000 after buying an additional 224,955 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 14,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 298.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 75,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 56,809 shares during the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BRKL opened at $15.70 on Friday. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $16.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $72.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.82%.

In other news, Director Charles H. Peck sold 44,000 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $616,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darryl J. Fess sold 7,500 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,518,440. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Brookline Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Brookline Bancorp from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts.

