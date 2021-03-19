Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 187,025 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,112,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 187,025 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.29% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $15,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKR. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $54,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $103,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $178,020 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKR stock opened at $20.47 on Friday. Acadia Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $21.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.73, a P/E/G ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.35). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 8.72%. Research analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AKR shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist raised their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Bank of America lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

