Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 251,455 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,045,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 251,455 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.24% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $15,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KRG. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KRG opened at $20.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.39. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $21.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.55 and a 200 day moving average of $14.69.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 0.47%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

A number of research firms recently commented on KRG. TheStreet raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

