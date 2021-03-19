Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 79,090 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,236,334 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 79,090 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.06% of Matador Resources worth $14,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTDR. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Matador Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.32.

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $22.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.15. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $224.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.18 million. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 51.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. The business’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

