Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 8,185 Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 314,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,185 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.84% of REGENXBIO worth $14,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RGNX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,656,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,671,000 after acquiring an additional 110,366 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 3.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,986,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,433,000 after acquiring an additional 70,551 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 65.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 122,972 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 222,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 748.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 81,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 71,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO stock opened at $39.30 on Friday. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $50.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.86 and its 200-day moving average is $37.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 1.28.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($2.35). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 63.13% and a negative return on equity of 21.73%. The firm had revenue of $21.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. REGENXBIO’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RGNX shares. Raymond James raised REGENXBIO from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on REGENXBIO from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on REGENXBIO from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on REGENXBIO from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.11.

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,500 shares in the company, valued at $12,275,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 15,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $764,955.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,251,749.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,975 shares of company stock worth $4,840,742 in the last ninety days. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

