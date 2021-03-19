Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stake in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,679 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.92% of The Pennant Group worth $15,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Pennant Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in The Pennant Group in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in The Pennant Group in the third quarter valued at $58,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group in the third quarter valued at $177,000. Institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PNTG. Zacks Investment Research raised The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 22,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total transaction of $1,213,544.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,805,484.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Christopher R. Christensen sold 19,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,181,176.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,050,888.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 98,903 shares of company stock valued at $5,765,529 over the last three months. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PNTG opened at $47.83 on Friday. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $69.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.97 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.61.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 2.13%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, counseling, and palliative services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

