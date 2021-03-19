Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,021 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bank OZK in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after buying an additional 13,174 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 4th quarter valued at $351,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 18,592 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 343,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,742,000 after buying an additional 22,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK opened at $44.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.90. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $15.17 and a 1-year high of $45.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.69.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $266.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.03 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 6.58%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OZK shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist upped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank OZK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.30.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

