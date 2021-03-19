Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,928,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607,391 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 2.26% of Bank OZK worth $91,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Bank OZK by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 345,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,793,000 after buying an additional 208,761 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Bank OZK by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after buying an additional 24,369 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank OZK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,436,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank OZK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Bank OZK in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OZK. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.30.

Bank OZK stock opened at $42.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.69. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $15.17 and a 52 week high of $45.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.90.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $266.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.03 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 6.58%. Equities analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

