Barclays Analysts Give TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) (ETR:TEG) a €28.00 Price Target

TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) (ETR:TEG) has been given a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective by research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €27.50 ($32.35) target price on TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €27.70 ($32.59) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €25.26 ($29.72).

Get TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) alerts:

TEG traded up €0.18 ($0.21) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €24.46 ($28.78). The stock had a trading volume of 775,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.71, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €24.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is €25.16. TAG Immobilien AG has a 1-year low of €14.16 ($16.66) and a 1-year high of €28.14 ($33.11).

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2019, the company managed approximately 84,500 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.