Barclays Cuts Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Price Target to $11.00

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

Shares of Plains GP stock opened at $9.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.08 and a 200-day moving average of $8.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 2.24. Plains GP has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). Plains GP had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. Equities research analysts predict that Plains GP will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Plains GP by 270.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 18,631 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 94,572 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 20,384 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,701,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 230.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,681,094 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,205,000 after buying an additional 1,171,905 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,732,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,535,000 after buying an additional 443,933 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

