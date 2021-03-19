Barclays PLC Acquires 55,725 Shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 279.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,725 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.15% of Green Brick Partners worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Green Brick Partners by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 5,428 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Green Brick Partners by 167.4% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 91,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 57,329 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GRBK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. BTIG Research cut shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Green Brick Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

NASDAQ GRBK opened at $22.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.35. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $25.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 10.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director David Einhorn bought 850,000 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.55 per share, with a total value of $17,467,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,347.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard S. Press bought 10,000 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $220,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 96,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,118,182. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

