Barclays PLC Acquires 9,646 Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,646 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.16% of Encore Capital Group worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Encore Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $179,000.

Shares of Encore Capital Group stock opened at $40.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.27 and a 1-year high of $49.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.82 and a 200-day moving average of $36.41. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.62.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.85). Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $382.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

