Barclays PLC Boosts Holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.13% of Vista Outdoor worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $705,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 156,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 11,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vista Outdoor stock opened at $33.05 on Friday. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $38.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.60.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $574.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Vista Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 15,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $523,832.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,098,006.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

VSTO has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.56.

Vista Outdoor Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets various consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

