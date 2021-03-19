Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Position in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) by 109.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,416 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.46% of Wave Life Sciences worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 654.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,884 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

WVE has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Wave Life Sciences from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:WVE opened at $9.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.72. The stock has a market cap of $469.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.35. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $19.98.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,562.01% and a negative return on equity of 401.32%. Analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -3.9 EPS for the current year.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.