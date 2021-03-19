Barclays PLC Buys 3,754 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,408 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,754 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Teradata worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TDC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 7,476 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Teradata during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $488,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 17,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,733 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $42.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Teradata Co. has a 52 week low of $17.62 and a 52 week high of $59.58.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.45 million. Teradata had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.12%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Martyn Etherington sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $355,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 84,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,748,913.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hillary Ashton sold 3,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $82,487.37. Insiders sold 90,510 shares of company stock valued at $3,770,671 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TDC. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Teradata from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JMP Securities raised shares of Teradata from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Teradata from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradata currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.70.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

