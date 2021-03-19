Barclays PLC Cuts Holdings in Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO)

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,052 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.26% of Vapotherm worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VAPO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Vapotherm in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vapotherm by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Vapotherm by 538.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vapotherm in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Vapotherm by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total transaction of $63,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,614 shares in the company, valued at $721,838.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $174,960 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VAPO opened at $25.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.52. The stock has a market cap of $650.08 million, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of -1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.96. Vapotherm, Inc. has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $54.42.

VAPO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Vapotherm from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vapotherm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Vapotherm in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Vapotherm Profile

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

